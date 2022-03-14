Council discussing future of old Marting’s building

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio. (WSAZ) - As years have rolled by, businesses have come and gone in downtown Portsmouth. Covert’s Furniture Store owner Tom Covert says things are just different.

“It was a shopping mecca. There was Montgomery Ward’s, there was JC Penney, there was Sears, there was Marting’s of course,” said Covert.

The building that once housed Marting’s Department Store still stands along Chillicothe Street. It was once a friendly neighbor to Covert’s furniture store, and he has fond memories of shopping there as a child.

“It was the place to go on Friday and Saturday nights. People would come down there, be entertained and they had candy shops, restaurants, everything you could imagine,” said Covert.

The three-story building was the epicenter of Portsmouth’s shopping district, but it’s sat vacant for decades and is currently owned by the city.

“There have been a lot of different ideas on what should be done with the Marting’s building, but the message we’ve heard over and over is that we have so much momentum going on right now in Portsmouth, it’s time to do something,” said Mayor and Councilman Sean Dunne.

City Council has opened discussions about the building’s future, and are considering transferring the property to the Southern Ohio Port Authority.

“Our hope would be to transfer the property to the port authority and it will be able to attract development and possibly a developer to come in and put something here,” said Dunne.

Covert believes the entire downtown area could benefit from new life in the old building.

“When they closed, it was probably our worst year in 30 years,” said Covert.

He just hopes that whatever ends up inside the structure will generate employment opportunity for generations to come.

“You’ve got to employ people before your retail starts. You can bring retail, but it won’t stay if you don’t have people employed,” said Covert.

