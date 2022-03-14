COVID-19 W.Va. | 10 additional deaths, 664 new cases reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of March 14, 2022, there are currently 1,244 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 10 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 6,559* deaths attributed to COVID-19.

A previously reported death during December 2020 of a 47-year old female from Kanawha County was determined to not be a COVID-19 associated death. Removing this death reduces the cumulative death count by one.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 58-year old female from Cabell County, an 81-year old female from Monongalia County, a 61-year old male from Preston County, an 89-year old male from Lewis County, a 60-year old male from Cabell County, a 78-year old male from Cabell County, an 82-year old female from Lewis County, an 87-year old female from Lewis County, a 79-year old male from Taylor County, and a 90-year old male from Monongalia County.

The County Alert System map tracking infections rates is green, expect for two counties.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx (WV DHHR)

53 counties are color-coded green, indicating a low infection rate. One county is gold and one other is yellow.

As of Monday, 272 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 74 have been admitted to the ICU and 44 are on ventilators.

There are seven pediatric patients in the hospital with COVID-19 complications.

487,736 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 symptoms.

According to the DHHR, there are 12,978 reported cases of the Delta COVID-19 variant and 1,888 reported cases of the Omicron variant.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Booster shots are also available for those 12 and older. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Of the eligible population, 65 percent has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

56 percent of that population is fully vaccinated against the virus.

404,210 West Virginia have received a booster dose of the vaccine.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx (WV DHHR)

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (9), Berkeley (49), Boone (8), Braxton (16), Brooke (15), Cabell (45), Calhoun (12), Clay (4), Doddridge (1), Fayette (46), Gilmer (5), Grant (6), Greenbrier (32), Hampshire (8), Hancock (8), Hardy (4), Harrison (47), Jackson (10), Jefferson (20), Kanawha (65), Lewis (2), Lincoln (11), Logan (13), Marion (66), Marshall (44), Mason (25), McDowell (35), Mercer (60), Mineral (7), Mingo (21), Monongalia (63), Monroe (8), Morgan (2), Nicholas (22), Ohio (10), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (3), Pocahontas (4), Preston (28), Putnam (34), Raleigh (156), Randolph (9), Ritchie (10), Roane (7), Summers (13), Taylor (13), Tucker (5), Tyler (5), Upshur (26), Wayne (9), Webster (25), Wetzel (20), Wirt (0), Wood (48), Wyoming (28). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.