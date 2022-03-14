Deputies searching for woman accused in ammunition theft

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A sporting goods store has reported the theft of 22 cases of ammunition, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says the woman accused in the theft at the Teays Valley Dunham’s Sporting Goods Store was captured on surveillance video.

Deputies are working to learn the woman’s identity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Mullins at 681-341-2899 or by email at kmullins@putnamwv.org.

