Deputies searching for woman accused in ammunition theft

A woman accused of stealing cases of ammunition is caught on store surveillance video,...
A woman accused of stealing cases of ammunition is caught on store surveillance video, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.(Putnam County Sheriff's Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A sporting goods store has reported the theft of 22 cases of ammunition, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says the woman accused in the theft at the Teays Valley Dunham’s Sporting Goods Store was captured on surveillance video.

Deputies are working to learn the woman’s identity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Mullins at 681-341-2899 or by email at kmullins@putnamwv.org.

