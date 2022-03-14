Advertisement

First Warning Forecast | Temperatures keep climbing

Forecast on March 14, 2022
By Andy Chilian
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Snow...what snow? Take Saturday and Sunday out of the equation, and temperatures have picked right back up where they left off on Friday. Monday afternoon sat comfortably in the 60s, and these warm temperatures continue for the next few days, even approaching 70 degrees on Thursday and Friday. Another cool-down does arrive over the weekend, but it will not be nearly as dramatic as what this past weekend brought. Then, next Monday quickly warms right back. So, it looks like spring is already here even if the “official” start is still a few days away.

Monday evening stays mostly clear and comfortable as temperatures fall to the mid 40s by midnight. As a light breeze stirs the hilltops, temperatures may stay a bit milder in these locations.

Monday night sees a continued mostly clear sky as low temperatures fall to the mid to upper 30s. Coldest readings will be found in valleys and rural spots, while milder numbers can be expected on the hilltops and in urban centers.

After starting with a partly cloudy sky, Tuesday turns mostly sunny again for the afternoon. High temperatures reach the mid 60s.

Wednesday sees a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. There is the chance for scattered, light rain showers to pass late in the day, but most daylight hours stay dry. High temperatures climb a bit more to the upper 60s.

St. Patrick’s Day on Thursday will be partly cloudy, dry, and warm with high temperatures around 70 degrees.

Friday continues to stay partly cloudy. A few rain showers begin to approach from the west later in the day but not before another 70-degree afternoon sets up.

Saturday turns cooler under a mostly cloudy sky. Lingering rain showers in the morning give way to drier conditions for the afternoon. High temperatures stay in the low 50s.

The first day of spring on Sunday brings the return of sunshine. Temperatures will be seasonable - how appropriate - as highs reach the mid 50s.

Monday surges back to the upper 60s in the afternoon with a full day of sunshine on tap.

