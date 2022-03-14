Advertisement

Man accused in hit-and-run and emergency room assault

Sanders was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident, DUI causing injury, failure to render aid and failure to obey a traffic control device.(Western regional jail)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man accused of leaving the scene of an accident Sunday is also being accused of assaulting health care providers and troopers, according to West Virginia State Police.

Troopers report that Terry Gene Sanders II ran a stop sign and hit another vehicle Sunday just after 9 p.m. at the intersection of Route 52 and Route 75.

Troopers say Sanders took off after the crash but was located by Kenova Police officers a short distance from where the accident happened.

Sanders was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident-causing injury, DUI causing injury, failure to render air and failure to obey a traffic control device in Wayne County Magistrate Court.

Troopers report after the arrest, Sanders is accused of assaulting nurses and troopers in the emergency room at Cabell Huntington Hospital.

Troopers say he will face charges in Cabell County for assault on health care providers and troopers.

Sanders was taken to the Western Regional Jail and is waiting for arraignment.

