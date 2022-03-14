Mom, woman charged with child neglect following overdose incident

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A mom and another woman are facing child neglect charges following an overdose incident at a gas station in Huntington.

According to the criminal complaint, Cabell County EMS and the Huntington Fire Department requested assistance from law enforcement after receiving a call about a woman passed out in the restroom of a gas station along 16th Street.

The call also stated another woman was found passed out in a car in the gas station’s parking lot with a child in the backseat.

When officers arrived, the Chief of the Huntington Fire Department handed police a clear plastic baggie containing six Xanax bars he found on Jennifer Flora.

While attempting to arrest Flora, she attempted to hide another Xanax bar, according to the criminal complaint.

The complaint describes Flora as unsteady on her feet with slurred speech and constricted pupils.

Officers say while handcuffing Flora, EMS were attempting to revive Hannah Giles, the mother of the 9-year-old found at the scene.

EMS crews were able to revive Giles, of Wheelersburg, Ohio using 4 milligrams of Narcan, reversing the effects of an apparent overdose caused by an opiate.

According to the criminal complaint, Giles had a powdery substance around her nostrils and on her upper lip consistent with snorting a narcotic.

Later, Giles told law enforcement she believed she had purchased an oxycodone pill which turned out to be Fentanyl, causing an overdose.

In a statement to police, Flora told officers she was asleep in the vehicle when Giles’ child woke her up telling her that ‘mommy was in the bathroom for a long time.’

Flora was taken into custody for possession of a controlled substance and child neglect creating risk of injury due to passing out in the drivers seat of a vehicle with a 9-year-old in the backseat.

Giles was taken into custody for child neglect creating risk of injury for leaving her child with Flora who was in an impaired state and for overdosing inside the bathroom while her child was in the parking lot.

Child Protective Services responded to begin an investigation.

