One person injured in side-by-side rollover crash

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 2:27 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was injured in a side-by-side rollover crash in East Bank early Monday morning.

It happened in the 2200 block of Third Ave. outside the Dollar General.

Kanawha County emergency dispatchers say there were no passengers. The driver was trapped underneath it when first responders arrived.

According to dispatchers, crews were able to get the driver out from underneath the side-by-side. That person was taken to the hospital for their injuries. It’s unclear how badly they were hurt.

