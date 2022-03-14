Advertisement

Special Metals strike over after 163 days

USW President Chad Thompson tells WSAZ that the vote passed with a simple majority vote.
USW President Chad Thompson tells WSAZ that the vote passed with a simple majority vote.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After 163 days on the picket line, members of the United Steel Workers Local 40 will soon be returning to work at Special Metals in Huntington.

USW President Chad Thompson tells WSAZ that the vote passed with a simple majority vote.

A spokesman for Special Metals parent company Precision Castparts says, “Special Metals is pleased that the union has ratified the latest contract offer” via e-mail Sunday night.

The deal includes a $5,000 ratification bonus, and raises over the next three years, with caps to prices members will pay for healthcare.

Union members will work with Special Metals over the coming days to determine a date to return to work.

For previous coverage >>>>

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-64 eastbound reopens following multi-vehicle accident
A man died Friday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash in the Kanawha City that involved a...
Motorcyclist killed; man arrested after DUI-related crash
Grumpy Gary Burcham says Saturday's wintry weather didn't do his business any favors.
Wintry weather leads to slow Saturday for businesses
The discovery was made in the Twin Oaks area near Clendenin.
Suspected skull found; search for human remains underway
Several accidents reported in Kanawha County due to slick conditions

Latest News

Crews are on scene of a fire at a former high school in Montgomery, West Virginia.
Crews respond to fire
Jim’s strawberry pie week not a total loss this year
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) heads to the bench (34) during the second half of an NCAA...
Cats heading to Indy
Two men have been charged in connection with a murder that happened Sunday morning.
Two men arrested on murder charges