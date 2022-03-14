Special Metals strike over after 163 days

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After 163 days on the picket line, members of the United Steel Workers Local 40 will soon be returning to work at Special Metals in Huntington.

USW President Chad Thompson tells WSAZ that the vote passed with a simple majority vote.

A spokesman for Special Metals parent company Precision Castparts says, “Special Metals is pleased that the union has ratified the latest contract offer” via e-mail Sunday night.

The deal includes a $5,000 ratification bonus, and raises over the next three years, with caps to prices members will pay for healthcare.

Union members will work with Special Metals over the coming days to determine a date to return to work.

