Union officials: Employees to return to work in increments

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The strike at Special Metals came to an end Sunday night after union members voted to approve the company’s offer.

Union officials told WSAZ they took to the picket line back in October because of safety conditions at the plant, the length of temporary job assignments, and health care issues.

“It’s bittersweet. Yes, I enjoy working there and I enjoy the guys I work with and I enjoy my job,” said Jack Johnson, who has worked at Special Metals for 27 years. “I felt like we were on the cusp of working something better out, having more answers to questions we needed.”

Johnson is one of hundreds of employees who went on strike.

He picked up a job at the YMCA back in December to help make ends meet.

“Really it was out of necessity,” Johnson said. “My wife worked extra, too.”

Sunday, he and 371 of his colleagues, voted on the company’s latest contract offer.

It passed by a vote of 188 to 184.

“I didn’t vote for the contract,” Johnson told WSAZ. “I’m not mad at anyone who voted for it because everybody votes how they have to vote and I’m fine with that. I am disappointed it passed because now there’s more questions than answers.”

The contract, union officials say, includes a $5,000 ratification bonus, a 2 percent raise in year two and a 3 percent raise in year three.

Insurance costs will increase , but will be capped in the second and third year.

Union President Chad Thompson says he’s satisfied, and all things considered, it’s as fair a contract as they can expect.

“I just know that a lot of families were struggling. I know that a lot of people struggled with the vote, I struggled with the vote myself too,” Johnson said. “I want to get back to work. My wife has been working extra. It’s been hard on her, it’s been hard on my family. Every family suffered.”

The strike lasted 164 days.

Thompson says the plan is to bring people back to work in increments starting next week.

A spokesman for Special Metals parent company Precision Castparts says, “Special Metals is pleased that the union has ratified the latest contract offer” via e-mail Sunday night.

