Woman charged with arson, attempted murder

The fire in the Foster area happened Friday, February 25, 2022.
The fire in the Foster area happened Friday, February 25, 2022.(Boone County Sheriff's Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman has been charged with first degree arson and attempted murder following a fire in February, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office reports.

After a follow-up investigation into the situation, deputies say they located and arrested April Holstein, 38, from Nellis.

Further information has not been released at this time.

