Woman charged with arson, attempted murder

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman has been charged with first degree arson and attempted murder following a fire in February, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office reports.

The fire in the Foster area happened Friday, February 25, 2022.

After a follow-up investigation into the situation, deputies say they located and arrested April Holstein, 38, from Nellis.

Further information has not been released at this time.

