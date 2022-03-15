Advertisement

CDC: Sewage systems showing increased levels of COVID

Research students take samples twice a week from university dorms that are then sent to a lab...
Research students take samples twice a week from university dorms that are then sent to a lab in Madison to be screened for COVID.(weau)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Could we see another rise in COVID cases nationally?

That has become a concern recently, with more and more sewage systems in the U.S. detecting increased levels of coronavirus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports nearly 40 percent of wastewater sampling sites are reporting an increased level of the virus over the past 15 days – doubling the numbers from last month.

Wastewater data cannot estimate the number of cases in a community. Still, the agency says monitoring this kind of data can be an early warning sign of increased transmission.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sanders was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident, DUI causing injury,...
Man accused in hit-and-run and emergency room assault
The fire started Sunday at the old high school in Montgomery.
Massive fire at old high school investigated as arson
Hannah Giles and Jennifer Flora have been charged with Child neglect creating risk of injury,...
Mom, woman charged with child neglect following overdose incident
A woman accused of stealing cases of ammunition is caught on store surveillance video,...
Deputies searching for woman accused in ammunition theft
Two men have been charged in connection with a murder that happened Sunday morning.
Two men arrested on murder charges

Latest News

Police say a man stabbed two employees inside the Museum of Modern Art in New York after he was...
Man wanted in stabbing at New York’s MoMA arrested in Philly
Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said there was insufficient evidence to charge the...
No charges against 2 Chicago officers in fatal shootings
A local resident searches for his belongings in an apartment building after it was hit by...
Ukraine: Tone improves in Russia talks even as Kyiv is hit
FILE - President Joe Biden signed the $1.5 trillion Consolidated Appropriations Act into law...
Biden signs budget bill with Ukraine aid but no virus cash