COVID-19 W.Va. | 39 additional deaths, 189 new cases reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of March 15, 2022, there are currently 1,092 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 39 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 6,598 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 61-year old male from Kanawha County, an 82-year old male from Cabell County, a 91-year old female from Clay County, a 63-year old male from Wyoming County, a 75-year old female from Kanawha County, a 75-year old male from Berkeley County, a 68-year old female from Berkeley County, a 77-year old male from Jefferson County, an 82-year old male from Cabell County, and a 57-year old female from Berkeley County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 92-year old female from Marion County, a 65-year old male from Lincoln County, an 88-year old male from Kanawha County, a 94-year old female from Cabell County, a 77-year old male from Randolph County, a 74-year old male from Fayette County, an 80-year old female from Ohio County, a 49-year old male from Kanawha County, an 83-year old male from Wayne County, an 85-year old male from Randolph County, a 71-year old male from Logan County, an 87-year old female from Raleigh County, a 76-year old female from Mercer County, a 74-year old male from Raleigh County, a 57-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 93-year old female from Fayette County, an 83-year old female from Wayne County, a 60-year old male from Ritchie County, an 81-year old male from Kanawha County, an 87-year old female from Upshur County, an 84-year old female from Lincoln County, an 80-year old female from Ohio County, a 71-year old male from Kanawha County, a 98-year old male from Mercer County, an 80-year old female from Monroe County, a 67-year old male from Boone County, a 69-year old female from Cabell County, a 64-year old male from McDowell County, and a 43-year old female from Berkeley County. These deaths range from January 2022 through March 2022.

West Virginia’s County Alert System map that tracks infection rates is green, except for two counties.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx (WV DHHR)

Currently, 272 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 74 have been admitted to the ICU and 44 are on ventilators.

Seven children with COVID-19 are in the hospital, as of Tuesday.

There are 12,978 reported cases of the COVID-19 variant Delta and 1,888 reported cases of the Omicron variant.

488,038 West Virginians are recovered from COVID-19 complications.

65 percent of the eligible population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

56 percent is fully vaccinated against the virus and 404,472 West Virginians have received a booster dose.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Booster shots are also available for those 12 and older. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (7), Berkeley (35), Boone (8), Braxton (16), Brooke (14), Cabell (48), Calhoun (6), Clay (0), Doddridge (1), Fayette (43), Gilmer (1), Grant (4), Greenbrier (24), Hampshire (6), Hancock (8), Hardy (1), Harrison (34), Jackson (7), Jefferson (19), Kanawha (54), Lewis (6), Lincoln (10), Logan (13), Marion (57), Marshall (70), Mason (20), McDowell (25), Mercer (45), Mineral (6), Mingo (25), Monongalia (55), Monroe (5), Morgan (3), Nicholas (20), Ohio (11), Pendleton (0), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (5), Preston (29), Putnam (27), Raleigh (145), Randolph (7), Ritchie (8), Roane (7), Summers (11), Taylor (12), Tucker (9), Tyler (2), Upshur (19), Wayne (12), Webster (15), Wetzel (16), Wirt (0), Wood (37), Wyoming (22). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.