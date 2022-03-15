Lynne Fruth inducted into WV Health Care Hall of Fame

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The President of Fruth Pharmacy has been inducted into the 2021 class of the Health Care Hall of Fame.

In addition to the Fruth Scholarship Program which has provided over $1M, Lynne Fruth has been active in fighting drug abuse.

Fruth helped establish the Bridge of Hope Scholarship which provides money for West Virginians in recovery to seek training or education beneficial to re-enter the work force.

In accepting this award, Fruth stated, “I am proud to accept this award on behalf of all Fruth Pharmacy employees who have worked so diligently providing care on the frontline during this pandemic. I take immense pride in knowing that the actions of our employees have truly saved lives.”

Fruth Pharmacy is a regional chain of twenty-nine stores in WV, OH and KY. Fruth pharmacists have administered over 70,000 Covid vaccinations to date.

