Man accused in CPD officer’s line of duty death appears in court

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A pre-trial hearing was held Tuesday to determine whether certain evidence should be presented as testimony during the trial against the man accused of killing a Charleston Police Officer.

Joshua Phillips, 38, of Charleston, is facing first-degree murder in the death of Charleston Patrolman Cassie Johnson.

Officer Johnson was shot on December 1, 2020, while responding to a traffic complaint.

Tuesday, the defense pushed for evidence found in Phillips’ pants to be inadmissible because of how it was obtained.

The defense argued there was plenty of time to obtain a warrant and said it was a 4th amendment violation of Philips’ rights to search his belongings., due to the fact that he was incapacitated following his arrest.

Pills were discovered inside Phillips’ pants, resulting in a drug charged now found in the indictment.

The state argued Tuesday that there was no need to obtain a search warrant because Philips was under arrest.

Officers also testifying to the fact that Philips was cuffed to the hospital bed.

The judge ruled not to suppress the evidence, denying the defense’s motion. She said it was a warrantless search based on probable cause and called it a lawful arrest.

Those in the courtroom also heard from officers and a former corporal who responded to the incident on December 1 along Garrison Avenue.

A former corporal reported as the first member of law enforcement to respond to the scene got emotional Tuesday recounting the moments leading up to officer Johnson’s death.

During his testimony, former corporal Jarl Taylor described hearing a struggle over his in-car radio.

“At that time, I heard a struggle over the radio. I could hear a voice saying, ‘stop’. They ascertained with metro that it was Patrolman Cassie Johnson’s radio that was keyed up.”

Taylor then recalled diverting from his original call, heading to assist Patrolman Johnson.

“I drove lights and sirens to that area.”

“As I am driving up Garrison Avenue, of course lights and sirens, as I’m going up through that area, I noticed a red SUV going down Garrison Avenue. When I got to about the mid-200 block, I was flagged down. That’s when a witness was like, ‘she’s shot. She’s over here.’”

Taylor says when he got out of his patrol vehicle, he found Patrolman Johnson on the ground.

“She was on the ground.”

Taylor testified after finding Officer Johnson on the ground, he advised other responding officers that he witnessed a red Dodge Durango with tinted windows drive passed him on his way to the scene.

Taylor, who served on the Charleston police force for 24 years, is now a member of the Kanawha County Commission.

Tuesday the defense in the case also motioned for a change in venue. The defense wants to present an expert witness who they say could testify in regards to a change the venue using social science case studies. The defense cited pre-trial publicity that may improperly influence potential jurors.

The consideration of the motion for a change of venue will be taken up on March 22 at 1 p.m.

Along with first-degree murder, Phillips is facing three other felony charges: conspiracy to possess with intent to manufacture and deliver a controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture and deliver a controlled substance, and being a person prohibited from possession of a firearm.

Phillips has been behind bars awaiting trial since December 26, 2020.

The start of Phillips’ trial remains March 28.

This is a developing story.

