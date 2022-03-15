Advertisement

Man accused of holding employees of auto parts store hostage

Eric West, 35, was charged with kidnapping and second-degree robbery.
Eric West, 35, was charged with kidnapping and second-degree robbery.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man accused of threatening employees of a business and refusing to let them leave has been arrested on kidnapping and robbery charges.

According to the Huntington Police Department, witnesses say Eric West, 35, came into the Advance Auto Parts store in the 400 block of Washington Avenue and locked the front door.

According to the press release from police, West is accused of refusing to let employees leave, threatening them with a car battery as he started to take items from the store.

The call about a possible hostage situation came in just after noon Tuesday.

Officers say West called 911 using the store’s phone stating he had two hostages inside the store.

When an officer arrived at the scene, West exited the store and was placed into custody without incident, according to the release.

Eric West, 35, was charged with kidnapping and second-degree robbery.

When West was arrested, officers found items from the store on his person.

Police say no one was injured during the incident.

Further information has not been released.

