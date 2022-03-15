Man arrested for attempting to meet underage children

SCIOTO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man has been arrested after being caught by law enforcement attempting to meet with underage children at a business in New Boston.

According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation began after the office received a tip from a non-law enforcement group.

The Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims’ Unit says the e investigation revealed that Randolph Hockenheimer was talking to what he believed to be underage children.

Officials say the conversation was sexual in nature and inappropriate pictures were being sent.

Officials say Hockenheimer was confronted while attempting to meet up with the underage children at a business.

Sheriff Thoroughman says detectives responded to Hockenheimer house located in New Boston, Oho.

Detectives seized several electronic items and obtained search warrant for these items.

Randolph Victor Hockenheimer, age 54 of New Boston, Ohio was arrested.

Hockenheimer has been charged with two counts of attempted importuning, a felony of the 4th degree, and one count of disseminating mater harmful to a juvenile, a felony of the 4th degree.

Hockenheimer is currently being held in the Scioto County Jail on a $15,000 bond and will appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court, Tuesday March 15, 2022.

Sheriff Thoroughman stated that this is still an ongoing investigation that could result in more charges being presented to the Scioto County Grand Jury on a later date.

