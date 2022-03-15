Advertisement

Man sentenced to decades in prison for fatally shooting woman with crossbow

According to a release from the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, George Call Jr....
According to a release from the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, George Call Jr. will spend 40 years in prison.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man charged with second degree murder will spend 40 years behind bars.

According to a release from the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, George Call Jr. will spend 40 years in prison.

The sentence was ordered by Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Duke Bloom on Tuesday.

Call was arrested after an incident in December 2020 where he shot a woman in the face with a crossbow. She later died from her injuries.

Call pleaded guilty to the charge of second degree murder in January 2022.

To view our previous coverage of this story, click here.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sanders was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident, DUI causing injury,...
Man accused in hit-and-run and emergency room assault
The fire started Sunday at the old high school in Montgomery.
Massive fire at old high school investigated as arson
Hannah Giles and Jennifer Flora have been charged with Child neglect creating risk of injury,...
Mom, woman charged with child neglect following overdose incident
A woman accused of stealing cases of ammunition is caught on store surveillance video,...
Deputies searching for woman accused in ammunition theft
Two men have been charged in connection with a murder that happened Sunday morning.
Two men arrested on murder charges

Latest News

Green toys for St. Patrick's Day
Green toys for St. Patrick’s Day
Easy Rueben dip and spike shamrock shake for St. Patrick's Day
Easy Reuben dip and spike shamrock shake for St. Patrick’s Day
National women's history month with para snowboarder Amy Purdy
National women’s history month with para-snowboarder Amy Purdy
Learning more about colorectal cancer
Learning more about colorectal cancer