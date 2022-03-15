Man sentenced to decades in prison for fatally shooting woman with crossbow

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man charged with second degree murder will spend 40 years behind bars.

According to a release from the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, George Call Jr. will spend 40 years in prison.

The sentence was ordered by Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Duke Bloom on Tuesday.

Call was arrested after an incident in December 2020 where he shot a woman in the face with a crossbow. She later died from her injuries.

Call pleaded guilty to the charge of second degree murder in January 2022.

