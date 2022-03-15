National women’s history month with para-snowboarder Amy Purdy
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -
To help mark National Women’s History Month, top-ranked U.S. and three-time world cup para-snowboarder Amy Purdy has certainly left her mark as the only double-leg amputee who competes at the elite world-class level winning silver and bronze medals in the 2014 Sochi and 2018 Pyeongchang Paralympics as an expert snowboarder.
