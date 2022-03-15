Advertisement

New Boston man arrested for allegedly attempting to meet with underage children

New Boston man arrested for attempting to meet with underage children
By Joseph Payton
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BOSTON, Ohio. (WSAZ) - In a video that has been viewed thousands of times online, 54-year-old Randolph Victor Hockenheimer can be see confronted near a grocery store in New Boston. The video was posted by a citizens group that calls themselves ‘Predator Catchers’. Members of the group confronted him, alleging that he had been in contact with their online decoy profiles.

In the video, New Boston Police Officers arrive, however, Hockenheimer walks away. Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman says he was contacted by the group and his deputies began to investigate. Sheriff Thoroughman says their clams have some merit.

“His intentions were to meet up with juveniles and engage in sexual contact with him,” said Thoroughman.

Sheriff Thoroughman says his deputies went to Hockenheimer’s home in New Boston and arrested him, while also confiscating several electronic devices.

“Going off of his messages to the fake profiles, that does appear to be the truth,” said Thoroughman.

Hockenheimer was booking in the Scioto County Jail and charged with two counts of Attempted Importuning and one count of Disseminating Matter Harmful to a Juvenile. Thoroughman says that the charges fit the crimes and that more could be tacked on as the investigation unfolds.

“They’re targeting innocent little children and it’s just very sad that someone would target a child like that. But we need to ensure that we get people like that off the street,” said Thoroughman.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sanders was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident, DUI causing injury,...
Man accused in hit-and-run and emergency room assault
The fire started Sunday at the old high school in Montgomery.
Massive fire at old high school investigated as arson
Hannah Giles and Jennifer Flora have been charged with Child neglect creating risk of injury,...
Mom, woman charged with child neglect following overdose incident
A woman accused of stealing cases of ammunition is caught on store surveillance video,...
Deputies searching for woman accused in ammunition theft
Two men have been charged in connection with a murder that happened Sunday morning.
Two men arrested on murder charges

Latest News

Roadway shut down due to crash with injuries and entrapment
State police investigating shooting in Montgomery
State police investigating shooting in Montgomery
New Boston man arrested for attempting to meet with underage children
New Boston man arrested for attempting to meet with underage children
Eric West, 35, was charged with kidnapping and second-degree robbery.
Man accused of holding employees of auto parts store hostage