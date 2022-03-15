New crosswalk proposed for 20th Street by Marshall campus

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A change could be coming to a road along Marshall University’s campus in an effort to improve safety.

On Monday evening, the Huntington public safety committee approved a resolution to put a crosswalk on 20th Street between 3rd and 5th Avenue near the Recreation Center.

Public safety director Jim Insco says the plan does not include traffic lights. Pedestrians will be able to push buttons when they want to cross, and flashing signs will alert drivers when pedestrians are crossing.

He says the plan includes a 40-foot median in the middle of the turn lane featuring greenery.

The project is intended to make it safer for pedestrians getting to and from the Marshall football parking lot and campus.

“If you’ve travelled on 20th Street between 3rd and 5th Avenue, sometimes the speeding can get a little ridiculous,” Insco said.

The resolution is expected to be read at the next Huntington city council meeting. If it passes there, the new crosswalk would be put in within 60 days.

Insco says Neighborgall Construction, a Huntington company, will be doing the job for the city at a cost of $151,906.

Marshall freshman Brooklynn Anderson says she’d feel safer trying to cross there with a crosswalk.

“That will be amazing,” Anderson said. “You won’t have to rush across the street risking your life.”

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.