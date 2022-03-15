Advertisement

New iOS will allow you to use Face ID while wearing a mask

The Apple iOS 15.4 update allows users to unlock their phone with Face ID even while wearing a...
The Apple iOS 15.4 update allows users to unlock their phone with Face ID even while wearing a face mask.(CNN/Apple via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - With the latest iOS update, you’ll no longer have to remove your face mask to use Face ID.

The Apple iOS 15.4 update allows users to unlock their phone with Face ID even while wearing a face mask. After you install the update, you’ll just have to go through the process of scanning your face with your mask on.

The new iOS, which rolled out Monday, also features new emojis and an additional voice option for Siri.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sanders was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident, DUI causing injury,...
Man accused in hit-and-run and emergency room assault
The fire started Sunday at the old high school in Montgomery.
Massive fire at old high school investigated as arson
Hannah Giles and Jennifer Flora have been charged with Child neglect creating risk of injury,...
Mom, woman charged with child neglect following overdose incident
A woman accused of stealing cases of ammunition is caught on store surveillance video,...
Deputies searching for woman accused in ammunition theft
Two men have been charged in connection with a murder that happened Sunday morning.
Two men arrested on murder charges

Latest News

A suspect has been arrested after recent shootings of homeless people in New York City and...
Man suspected of stalking, killing homeless people arrested
FILE - Floodwaters surround a bur oak tree southwest of Columbia, Mo., on Wednesday, June 5,...
Climate change to make pollen season nastier
This image released by Fox News Channel shows cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski while on assignment...
Fox News videographer killed in Ukraine after vehicle struck
President Joe Biden will sign the $1.5 trillion Consolidated Appropriations Act into law...
Biden to sign budget bill with Ukraine aid but no virus cash
Coronavirus can have many side effects that sideline people from their lives, and it has...
Nebraska teen gets smell back after 'rebooting' nerve system