BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died in a single-car crash in Boone County early Tuesday morning.

It happened on Rt. 85 in Bim around 2:30 a.m.

According to Boone County emergency dispatchers, a car crashed into a tree.

The scene is now clear.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

