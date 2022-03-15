Roadway shut down due to crash with injuries and entrapment

FORT GAY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One roadway has been shut down due to a crash involving a passenger vehicle and a coal truck.

According to the Louisa Volunteer Fire Department, the crash happened near the Marathon station in Fort Gay on US-52.

There are reports of injuries and entrapment.

According to a post from the Louisa Fire Department, multiple helicopters have been launched to assist in transporting patients.

US-52 is shut down in both directions.

