Springy week has arrived

Luck of Irish to hold out
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The weekend snow and cold are now a fleeting memory. Monday afternoon’s temperatures in the 60s melting the last of the snowpack away. Sure a few piles of blackened snows linger along plowed parking lots, but as is usual March snows just don’t last long thanks to the power of the late winter sun.

Wednesday will start bright with morning sun before midday and afternoon clouds increase ahead of a southern storm. That new low pressure looks like a whirlpool on satellite imagery as it moves from the lower Mississippi Valley toward a rendezvous with the Carolinas.

That track spells a glancing blow of rain for our region with late afternoon and evening light showers likely.

By St. Patty’s Day skies will brighten and temperatures will rise back into the pleasant 60s as the luck of the Irish holds on!

Friday will see a new wave of clouds and showers approach from the west followed by a chillier weekend when light showers will be around as spring arrives officially Sunday at 11:33 in the morning.

First Warning Forecast