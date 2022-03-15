State police investigating shooting in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was found shot, laying on 4th Avenue in Montgomery Monday night, according to West Virginia State Police.

Troopers say a shots-fired call came in just before 6:40 p.m. in the 1000 block of 4th Avenue near Early Street.

Police say a 39 year-old man was found in the street with gun shot wounds to his hip and stomach.

The man was unresponsive at first, and was taken by ambulance to the hospital where he had surgery. Police say he is now not cooperating in the investigation.

As of Tuesday evening, no names have been released in the shooting. Police say charges are pending against both the shooter and the victim.

Troopers say the 39 year-old man was the only one hit by gun shots.

The charges are under review by the prosecutor, and then police say they will have more details on this shooting.

Police say this was a localized incident and anyone who lives in the area is not in danger.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.