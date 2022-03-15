Advertisement

White House tours to resume next month as virus fades

White House tours are coming back next month.
White House tours are coming back next month.(Source: CNN/file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Public tours of the White House will resume next month after a more than 14-month hiatus due to the coronavirus, the Biden administration announced Tuesday.

Tours of the executive mansion were suspended indefinitely by President Joe Biden when he took office as he tightened virus protocols in line with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The free tours must be requested through a congressional office and will resume Friday and Saturday mornings beginning April 15.

The White House said it would continue to monitor COVID-19 cases based on recommendations from the CDC and other public officials and medical experts, and “reserves the right to adjust availability of the public tours as necessary” based on that guidance. Face masks will be available but optional for the tours.

Anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 in the 10 days prior, or has been in close contact with someone confirmed or suspected to have the virus, “should stay home,” the administration said.

Tours had been canceled for months by President Donald Trump at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic but resumed in September 2020 as the former president tried to project normalcy.

The White House said details about other White House events, including the annual Easter Egg Roll and spring garden tours, will be forthcoming.

The updates come as the United States enters its third year of the coronavirus pandemic. (CNN, CBS, KSBY, STANFORD MEDICINE, TWITTER @BARACKOBAMA)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sanders was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident, DUI causing injury,...
Man accused in hit-and-run and emergency room assault
The fire started Sunday at the old high school in Montgomery.
Massive fire at old high school investigated as arson
Hannah Giles and Jennifer Flora have been charged with Child neglect creating risk of injury,...
Mom, woman charged with child neglect following overdose incident
A woman accused of stealing cases of ammunition is caught on store surveillance video,...
Deputies searching for woman accused in ammunition theft
Two men have been charged in connection with a murder that happened Sunday morning.
Two men arrested on murder charges

Latest News

FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the Cross Hall of the White House, Feb. 25, 2022, in...
White House: Biden will travel to Europe for Ukraine talks
Green toys for St. Patrick's Day
Green toys for St. Patrick’s Day
A suspect has been arrested after recent shootings of homeless people in New York City and...
Man suspected of stalking, killing homeless people arrested
Easy Rueben dip and spike shamrock shake for St. Patrick's Day
Easy Reuben dip and spike shamrock shake for St. Patrick’s Day