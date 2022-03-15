Advertisement

Wife finds video, reports husband in alleged child molestation

Charles Hawkins Jr., 49, faces charges that include aggravated sexual battery, child...
Charles Hawkins Jr., 49, faces charges that include aggravated sexual battery, child molestation — non-aggravated and sexual exploitation of children, according to jail records.(WRDW)
By WRDW Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW) - A Georgia man was arrested on suspicion of molesting a 5-year-old girl after his wife allegedly found a video of the crime and called authorities, deputies said.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were called at 4:15 a.m. Sunday to a home in the 3800 block of Mike Padgett Highway in Augusta, Georgia, to investigate a past sexual assault, WRDW reports.

Deputies said Pamela Hawkins stated that she discovered a video of her husband, 49-year-old Charles Hawkins Jr., allegedly molesting a 5-year-old girl. The video showed it had been recorded at 3:07 a.m. Friday, according to deputies.

The suspect’s wife told deputies he had left the residence on foot two minutes before their arrival.

Additional deputies arrived and began an investigation, during which they found the suspect hiding in the bathroom, authorities said.

The suspect was being held Monday in Richmond County Jail on charges that include aggravated sexual battery, child molestation — non-aggravated and sexual exploitation of children, according to jail records.

Copyright 2022 WRDW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sanders was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident, DUI causing injury,...
Man accused in hit-and-run and emergency room assault
Hannah Giles and Jennifer Flora have been charged with Child neglect creating risk of injury,...
Mom, woman charged with child neglect following overdose incident
Two men have been charged in connection with a murder that happened Sunday morning.
Two men arrested on murder charges
The fire started Sunday at the old high school in Montgomery.
Massive fire at old high school investigated as arson
Georgia State Patrol is investigating a fatal early morning crash n Long County.
One person injured in side-by-side rollover crash

Latest News

A local resident searches for his belongings in an apartment building after it was hit by...
Ukraine’s capital under fire; 3 EU nation leaders to visit
The protester was identified as an employee of the station and spoke out against the war.
Antiwar protester interrupts Russian state TV newscast
Historic Supreme Court pick Ketanji Brown Jackson is on track for next week's confirmation...
Supreme Court nominee progresses; Fed pick in trouble
Zhao Lijian, spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs China, speaks during a media briefing...
China says it’s ‘impartial’ on Ukraine, denies aiding Russia