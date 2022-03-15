WVDEP hosting community open house on Ethylene Oxide

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) is hosting a community open house to provide information and update the public on its actions to address Ethylene Oxide (EtO) air emissions in the western areas of Kanawha County.

The open house is set for Saturday, March 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Dunbar Recreation Center, located at 2601 Fairlawn Avenue in Dunbar. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m.

Staff from different sections within the WVDEP’s Division of Air Quality will be present, along with staff from the State Department of Health and Human Resources’ Bureau for Public Health and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

A brief introduction and overview will be given to start the forum and then citizens will have the opportunity to meet with WVDEP staff and ask questions. A second introduction and overview will be given around 12:30 p.m.

Last month, WSAZ started telling you about EtO emissions around two Union Carbide facilities in Institute and South Charleston. The WVDEP says their results from this first round showed less than the equivalent of one drop of water in an Olympic-sized swimming pool of EtO.

For weeks, we’ve been reporting about the two Union Carbide plants in Kanawha County releasing the colorless odorless gas that can cause cancer.

The EPA previously said the two plants were releasing EtO at a rate much higher than the agency’s benchmark level for cancer risk: one in a million.

The WVDEP says it’s doing additional testing of the air surrounding the facilities. On Thursday evening, the department released the results from the first of four rounds of tests.

According to the WVDEP, the initial results showed less than one parts per billion was found. They say that’s the equivalent to “one second in a 32-year time span or one drop of water in an Olympic-sized swimming pool.”

The WVDEP said many factors can affect the results, including wind and weather data, operations at the facilities and background levels.

