4-year-old with autism reported missing found

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Law enforcement have located the 4-year-old boy with autism who was reported missing around 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Law enforcement in Mason County is searching for a 4-year-old with autism who was reported missing Wednesday morning, according to West Virginia State Police.

Troopers say the boy lives on Popular Street and was last seen wearing nothing but a t-shirt.

The child was reported missing at about 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Point Pleasant Police say the child’s name is Quavailus.

Dispatchers confirm Wednesday that a helicopter and bloodhounds are assisting in the search for the boy.

The Point Pleasant Police Chief wrote the following on his Facebook page:

“The Point Pleasant Police Department is asking all residents and locals to keep a watch out for a four year missing child. Child was reported missing around 0900 hrs this morning, possible wearing a blue t-shirt only and missing from the Poplar street area which is near Harmon Park. The child is a black male ,approx 40lbs , and named Quavailus. The child is autistic and non-verbal. Please call the Mason Co. 911 if you see this child or have any information.”

West Virginia State Police is assisting Point Pleasant Police with the search.

