Dan D’Antoni is coming back

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Wednesday afternoon, Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni told WSAZ Sports that he will be returning for the 2022-23 season. The Mullens, WV native and former Herd star has coached eight seasons in Huntington collecting a 143-121 record and a trip to the NCAA tournament back in 2018.

It’s exactly four years ago to the day when Marshall beat Wichita State in the first round of the tournament out in San Diego.

