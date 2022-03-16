Advertisement

Dan D’Antoni is coming back

(WSAZ)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Wednesday afternoon, Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni told WSAZ Sports that he will be returning for the 2022-23 season. The Mullens, WV native and former Herd star has coached eight seasons in Huntington collecting a 143-121 record and a trip to the NCAA tournament back in 2018.

It’s exactly four years ago to the day when Marshall beat Wichita State in the first round of the tournament out in San Diego.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four injured in Fort Gay crash
Four injured in Fort Gay crash
The Cabell County Sheriff's Dept. has identified a man killed in a hit and run early Wednesday...
Hit-and-run leaves pedestrian, 21, dead
Eric West, 35, was charged with kidnapping and second-degree robbery.
UPDATE | Auto parts store employee held hostage shares story
Man injured in auto-repair garage fire
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent

Latest News

Rocky Montgomery has been charged with pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.
Man arrested on child pornography charges
Further investigation found that Chambers had allegedly defrauded multiple other gas stations...
Man arrested for allegedly cashing in fake lottery tickets
Scalp health and hair secrets
Scalp health and hair secrets
Cryotherapy with Complex 7
Cryotherapy with Complex 7