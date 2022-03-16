Day 1 in the books at WV Boys’ State Tourney

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Huntington St. Joseph’s, Poca, and Ravenswood, all won their first round games on day one of the West Virginia State Boys’ Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum.

The 4th seeded Fighting Irish overcame a 9 point halftime deficit to come back and defeat Cameron in the Class A Quartefinal 71-62. The Irish got 19 points from Zavion Johnson and Jesse Muncy to oustcore the Dragons in the 2nd half. Huntington St. Joseph’s moves on to play #1 seed James Monroe Thursday.

Poca only led 8th seed Magnolia 18-10 at halftime but spread the lead out in the second half to win it 43-19 behind Jackson Toney’s 14 points. The 1 seeded Dots play Ravenswood in the semis on Friday.

The Red Devils get the game against Poca on the strength of their 49-46 win over South Harrison. Matthew Carte led the Red Devils with 15 points.

2nd seeded Man fell to 7th seed Greater Beckley Christian 63-57 to end their season at 22-3.

