Former funeral home co-owner accused of videotaping women, girls pleads guilty

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A former co-owner of a funeral home accused of hiding cameras in a bathroom to photograph and videotape partially nude women and girls plead guilty Wednesday morning, according to got the Lawrence County Prosecutor:

Richard L. Slack, 68, of Chesapeake, Ohio, is named in a 21-count indictment.

Slack plead guilty to all 21 counts, the prosecutor reports.

The indictment alleges that women and girls of various ages were “videotaped, filmed, photographed or otherwise recorded.”

Lawrence County Prosecutor Brigham Anderson confirms the activity allegedly happened in 2019 at a funeral home in Lawrence County.

Slack was indicted February 23 on 11 counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, a second-degree felony, and 10 counts of voyeurism, a first-degree misdemeanor.

According to the prosecutor, 10 of the 21 charges are second-degree felonies, and Slack could end up facing eight to 12 years on prison for each count if found guilty.

A sentencing date has been set for March 31 at 2 p.m.

Anyone with information regarding the ongoing investigation is encouraged to contact the Bureau of Criminal Investigation by calling BCI’s tip line at 1-855-BCI-OHIO (855-224-6446) or by filing a tip anonymously online.

