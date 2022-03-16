Four high school students injured in Fort Gay crash

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The four people injured in an accident involving a coal truck Tuesday afternoon were high school students, according to Fort Gay Mayor, Joetta Hatfield.

On her facebook page, Mayor Hatfield said three of the Tolsia High School students that were inside the car have been released from the hospital.

Hatfield said one student is still in the hospital for observation.

According to the Louisa Volunteer Fire Department, the crash happened near the Marathon station in Fort Gay on US-52.

Mayor Hatfield’s Facebook post went on to say, “Once again, wouldn’t wanna live anywhere else ... our town & surrounding communities prayed, called, texted & anything else they could do in this time of need. People please be thankful for where we live especially in this day and time and please hug your family and friends just a little tighter.”

