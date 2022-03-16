Man arrested for allegedly cashing in fake lottery tickets

VINTON COUNTY, OHIO (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested for allegedly defrauding multiple gas stations in Vinton County.

According to the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office, Chris Chambers, 37, of Wellston, had cashed in a fake lottery ticket at a gas station in McArthur.

Further investigation found that Chambers had allegedly defrauded multiple other gas stations in Vinton County and the surrounding area.

Chambers is being held in Gallia County Jail. Additional charges are expected to be filed.

