Man arrested on child pornography charges

Rocky Montgomery has been charged with pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.
Rocky Montgomery has been charged with pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.(Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man was arrested Tuesday after the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force alerted the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office that someone was downloading numerous child pornography videos.

Rocky Montgomery, 28, was taken to the sheriff’s office for questioning after a search warrant was executed at a home on Sowers Road.

Deputies seized multiple electronic devices from the home.

Montgomery was ultimately arrested and charged with pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.

Montgomery was transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.

A hearing is expected to be held later this week in Vinton County Court.

