Man injured in auto-repair garage fire

JACKSON, OHIO (WSAZ) - A man was transported to a burn center following a fire in a car repair garage on Tuesday afternoon.

According the the Jackson Fire Chief, the fire started just before 2 p.m. at Dunaway Motorsports Garage on Chillicothe Street.

A 31 year-old man was taken to Ohio State University with burns to his upper body.

Several windows and garage doors were blown out in the fire.

The State Fire Marshal is currently investigating the cause.

