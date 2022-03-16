Advertisement

New blood test may help diagnose severe brain injuries, researchers say

Researchers say a blood test can help identify the severity of the injury. (Source: CNN/ORLANDO HEALTH.JAMA NETWORK OPEN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The traditional way of diagnosing a problem is a CT scan, but researchers said in a new study a blood test can help doctors decide if a CT scan is needed for patients with mild traumatic brain injuries or concussions.

”Ten percent of these patients actually have a significant injury on their CT scan, so it’s important for us to find those 10% and make sure we get a CAT scan on them so they can be treated promptly,” said the study’s lead author, Dr. Linda Papa.

Papa, who is also an emergency medicine physician at Orlando Health, looked at the accuracy of the test.

By identifying two biomarkers, doctors can also reduce the need for CT scans for everyone who goes to the hospital with mild brain injuries, reducing their radiation exposure.

Papa said that is especially important for children, who are vulnerable to the effects of radiation.

”As children grow, you don’t want to expose them to unnecessary ionizing radiation because they’re growing. Their cells are changing,” Papa said.

In the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2019, about 15% of all U.S. high school students reported a sports or recreation-related concussion in the preceding year.

Papa said the biomarkers used in the blood test have been studied for 20 years. The process has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration and is being used in clinical practice.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four injured in Fort Gay crash
Four injured in Fort Gay crash
Eric West, 35, was charged with kidnapping and second-degree robbery.
UPDATE | Auto parts store employee held hostage shares story
The Cabell County Sheriff's Dept. has identified a man killed in a hit and run early Wednesday...
Hit-and-run leaves pedestrian, 21, dead
Man injured in auto-repair garage fire
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent

Latest News

President Joe Biden will sign a domestic violence law Wednesday that extends protections to...
LIVE: Biden signs renewed domestic violence law
Walmart recently increased its starting pay rate to $16.40 per hour.
Walmart plans to hire 50K workers before May
A sign posted outside a church in Omaha is making people feel anything but welcome.
‘Heaven has strict immigration laws’: Church sign seen as attack on immigrants removed
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies during a Senate Banking Committee...
Fed begins inflation fight with key rate hike, more to come
Biden gives update on Ukraine assistance