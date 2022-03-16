Advertisement

Pedestrian hit by car on Rt. 2, portion of roadway closed

A pedestrian was hit early Wednesday morning on Rt. 2 in Cabell County just north of the Big...
A pedestrian was hit early Wednesday morning on Rt. 2 in Cabell County just north of the Big Ben Bowen Highway.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:38 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A pedestrian was hit early Wednesday morning on Rt. 2 in Cabell County just north of the Big Ben Bowen Highway.

Cabell County emergency dispatchers confirmed the crash, but it’s unclear what the extent of the person’s injuries are.

Dispatchers say Rt. 2 is closed near Sanns Dr. while Cabell County deputies investigate.

It’s unclear when the road will reopen.

Keep checking WSAZ.com for updates.

