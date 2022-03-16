Advertisement

Scott upsets Logan

Huskies fall to Fairmont Senior
By Jim Treacy
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The 7th seeded Scott Skyhawks soared into the WV Class AAA semi-finals by beating #2 seed Logan 65-63 Wednesday afternoon in Charleston. In one of the early games, Herbert Hoover fell to Fairmont Senior and the Polar Bears will play Scott Friday for a trip to the championship game.

Here are the highlights from both games as seen on WSAZ Sports.

