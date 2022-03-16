Advertisement

St. Paddy’s Day forecast

Luck of the Irish holds fast!
St. Paddy's Day
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -In a pandemic era where we have missed out on many celebrations it is safe to say for many the party is on Thursday as we celebrate the “wearing of the green.” Weather-wise conditions look fine though as period of overnight light rain can linger an hour or so after sunrise from Charleston and I-79/I-77 eastward.

St Paddy’s will dawn under an extensive cloud cover with light rain points east. Temperatures will start out near 50 degrees.  As the day unfolds low cloud will thin as breaks to sun return midday into the afternoon. Highs will make it back into the mid to upper 60s, roughly 10 degrees above normal.

Friday should see the pinnacle of temperature for the week as highs make a run at 70. The partial sunshine of morning giving way to a gathering afternoon cloud deck. Friday night some showers will pass and linger into Saturday morning. That means it is likely to start out a bit damp for those Leprechaun 5K charity races.

Saturday and Sunday will feature a cooler brand of rain even when it is not raining. Sporadic showers are in the forecast thru the weekend.  Weekend forecasted highs are stuck in the 50s.

Next week offers a dry start then a better risk of soaking showers by Wednesday.

First Warning Forecast