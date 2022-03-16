Advertisement

String of vandalism under investigation

Elliot County mailboxes
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ELLIOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -The Felix family went out to get a quick bite to eat, but on their way home just a few hundred feet from their driveway, his wife asked him a question that shocked him.

“Where’s our mailbox? I about dropped my curly fries. There was mail everywhere. They hit it so hard that it took my last name off the mailbox,” Felix said.

Felix says in the short amount of time they were gone, vandals took out his mailbox. He was surprised since they lived in a remote area.

“I can barely hear chainsaws back there, so a baseball on a plastic mailbox, I wouldn’t hear it, " Felix said.

The Elliot County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a string of vandalism.

Deputies say there have been reports of street signs stolen off Stark Ridge and KY-649.

Those who have information on the stolen street signs are encouraged to call the sheriff’s office.

Four injured in Fort Gay crash
Man injured in garage fire
Elliott County Mailboxes
