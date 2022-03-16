Advertisement

Wayne County school bus involved in crash

No injuries were reported following the crash.
No injuries were reported following the crash.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Wayne County School bus was involved in a crash Wednesday, according to West Virginia State Police.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. while the bus was traveling north on Route 152 in Wayne.

As the bus was making a left-hand turn onto Big Creek Road, it rear-ended by a car.

No children were on board the bus when the crash happened.

No injuries were reported.

