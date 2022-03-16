Advertisement

West Virginia city sending money to support Ukraine

By Matt Lackritz
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nitro, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Across the country, people have been looking for ways to support Ukraine. In Nitro, they’re taking it upon themselves to make a difference.

In a unanimous vote, the city council voted to send more than $6,000 to one of the Red Cross, Catholic Relief Services or UNICEF to show their support for those fighting for their freedom.

“We passed a resolution to support humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine,” Nitro Mayor Dave Casebolt said. “Actually, $1 for each citizen that lives in the city of Nitro.”

West Virginia House Of Delegates member Diana Graves said she doesn’t want this kind of resolution to stop at just Nitro.

“I’m definitely going to go to the other cities that I represent with this idea,” she said. “And just see if we can gather some more support. Nitro led the way and I’m so proud of that but I think we can do more.”

Casebolt said he’s also working to try and get other cities in West Virginia to follow the path they’re taking.

“Friday, I will be discussing with many other cities across the state, that they need to adopt a similar resolution to show that the state of West Virginia stands behind them and that we could put all of our differences aside when it comes time to stand and fight for freedom,” Casebolt said.

