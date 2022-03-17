Benefit concert for Ukrainian refugees held at Milton church

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A local church with ties to Ukraine has been trying to raise money to help refugees fleeing war.

For close to a decade, New Heights Church in Milton has been partnered with a couple churches in Ukraine and done mission trips there.

On Wednesday night, they held a benefit concert. They took donations and sold shirts and food, with proceeds going to help those living a nightmare.

Amber Bevins says she’s been to Ukraine five times doing youth summer camps.

“It’s been very emotional,” Bevins said. “This entire month I’ve been overwhelmed with trying to come up with something to do to help. It kind of feels like a helpless situation.”

She organized the concert, which was also live-streamed. She says they raised $12,000 at the church, exceeding their goal of $10,000. She also says there’s no way of knowing how much could’ve been donated online during the concert.

“The money is going toward our personal church in Ukraine,” Bevins said. “They’re sheltering refugees. They’ll take in about 200 people running from the war zones. Then they will turn them over and get them abroad, take them to Poland or wherever they need to go to find safety. Basically our funds will help clothe them, keep them warm, and feed them.”

Pastor Will Basham says it’s been devastating to see video of Russian troops attacking a country he and fellow church members were in just a few months ago.

“A lot of my personal friends are in Ukraine,” Basham said. “Many of them are separated, wives and children separated from their husbands. It’s hard to see these things on the news, hard to see it happening, but it’s reassuring and good to know people come together and give and pray and support however we can.”

The church has a link to how to donate on its Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.