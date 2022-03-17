Advertisement

Beshear vetoes measure seeking early end to COVID emergency

Generic graphic
Generic graphic(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear has vetoed a Republican-backed measure calling for an early end to Kentucky’s COVID-19 state of emergency.

The Democratic governor said Wednesday the proposal would cut off extra food aid to struggling Kentuckians.

The measure’s supporters say it signals that life is getting back to normal.

Beshear says the legislature’s action would “take food directly off the tables” of about a half-million Kentuckians.

He says the measure would cut their monthly average food stamp benefits by about $100.

He says the federal government can only provide the extra benefits to states with an emergency declaration related to COVID-19.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cabell County Sheriff's Dept. has identified a man killed in a hit and run early Wednesday...
Hit-and-run leaves pedestrian, 21, dead
Four high school students injured in Fort Gay crash
Richard Slack, 68, of Chesapeake, was indicted Feb. 23 on 11 counts of illegal use of a minor...
Former funeral home co-owner accused of videotaping women, girls pleads guilty
Man injured in garage fire
Man injured in auto-repair garage fire
Four injured in Fort Gay crash
Four injured in Fort Gay crash

Latest News

Troopers seized heroin, crack cocaine, and marijuana during a traffic stop in Scioto County,...
More than $8k worth of drugs discovered during traffic stop
Local bagpiper on Studio 3
Local bagpiper on Studio 3
The Ironton Tanks beat teams such as the Chicago Bears before merging with the Portsmouth...
New pub pays tribute to Ironton Tanks
Bangers and mash with Connolly's Irish Pub
Bangers and mash with Connolly's Irish Pub
St. Patrick's Day crafts with Cabell County Public Library
St. Patrick's Day crafts with Cabell County Public Library