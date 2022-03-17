Advertisement

Chipotle is testing a robot to make its tortilla chips

Chipotle is testing a robot to make its tortilla chips, as seen in the back of this photo.
Chipotle is testing a robot to make its tortilla chips, as seen in the back of this photo.(CNN, Chipotle, KCPQ via CNN Newsource)
By KCPQ staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KCPQ) - It looks like the phrase “computer chip” may soon have a new meaning.

Chipotle is testing an autonomous kitchen robot that can make its tortilla chips.

Officials with the restaurant chain say the mechanical assistant, named “Chippy,” will allow human employees to focus on other tasks.

“Chippy” is being taught how to cook chips with Chipotle’s current recipe.

It’s being tested at the company’s innovation hub in California, and later this year it will make its debut at a location in the southern part of the state.

Chipotle has nearly 3,000 restaurants in the US, Canada, the UK, France and Germany.

Copyright 2022 KCPQ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cabell County Sheriff's Dept. has identified a man killed in a hit and run early Wednesday...
Hit-and-run leaves pedestrian, 21, dead
Four high school students injured in Fort Gay crash
Richard Slack, 68, of Chesapeake, was indicted Feb. 23 on 11 counts of illegal use of a minor...
Former funeral home co-owner accused of videotaping women, girls pleads guilty
A girl on her way home from college found herself going the wrong way in a new traffic pattern.
New traffic pattern causes safety concerns
Two people have been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly shooting at a home in the...
Two charged in connection with deadly shooting

Latest News

FILE - A graduation-themed mural is seen on the Howard University campus, July 6, 2021, in...
FBI eyeing 6 suspects after HBCU bomb threats
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: Child was driving truck that struck van killing 9
New pub pays tribute to Ironton Tanks
New pub pays tribute to Ironton Tanks
FILE - Law enforcement officers block off the entrance to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School...
Parkland families welcome $127.5M federal settlement
A mugshot of Brittney Griner in Russian custody was released by Russian media.
Russian media: Arrest of WNBA star Brittney Griner extended to May 19