COVID-19 W.Va. | 13 additional deaths, 222 new cases reported

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For the second day in a row, West Virginia’s County Alert System map shows all counties green, indicating low infection rates associated with the COVID-19 virus.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of March 17, 2022, there are currently 781 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 13 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 6,635 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 65-year old female from Raleigh County, an 82-year old male from Harrison County, a 57-year old female from Berkeley County, a 72-year old female from Clay County, a 48-year old male from Lewis County, a 45-year old male from Harrison County, and a 65-year old female from Wyoming County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 91-year old male from Wayne County, a 73-year old female from Randolph County, a 55-year old male from Cabell County, an 80-year old female from Greenbrier County, an 84-year old female from Wood County, and a 64-year old male from Pocahontas County. These deaths range from January 2022 through February 2022, with one death from January 2021.

As of Thursday, 255 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 72 have been admitted to the ICU and 43 are on ventilators.

One pediatric COVID-19 patient has been hospitalized.

488,766 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

According to the DHHR, there are 12,978 reported cases of the COVID-19 variant Delta and 1,888 reported cases of the Omicron variant.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Booster shots are also available for those 12 and older. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Vaccination percentages in the state remain the same. Of the eligible population, 65 percent has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccination. 56 percent is fully vaccinated against the virus.

405,246 West Virginians have received a booster dose.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (11), Berkeley (45), Boone (3), Braxton (13), Brooke (13), Cabell (45), Calhoun (1), Clay (0), Doddridge (4), Fayette (24), Gilmer (3), Grant (1), Greenbrier (16), Hampshire (0), Hancock (7), Hardy (1), Harrison (32), Jackson (12), Jefferson (16), Kanawha (48), Lewis (6), Lincoln (2), Logan (9), Marion (36), Marshall (50), Mason (22), McDowell (22), Mercer (37), Mineral (5), Mingo (24), Monongalia (45), Monroe (5), Morgan (4), Nicholas (16), Ohio (15), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (3), Pocahontas (3), Preston (21), Putnam (12), Raleigh (21), Randolph (9), Ritchie (7), Roane (6), Summers (3), Taylor (12), Tucker (9), Tyler (3), Upshur (9), Wayne (16), Webster (1), Wetzel (13), Wirt (0), Wood (26), Wyoming (12). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

