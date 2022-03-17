Homes burn in Spencer

SPENCER, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two homes caught fire Thursday morning in Spencer, West Virginia, according to dispatchers.

The fire was reported along Elm Street.

Crews say power lines were damaged and came down near two homes that caught fire.

No injuries were reported.

Fire crews say everyone inside the homes managed to get out safely.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.