Homes burn in Spencer

Two homes caught fire Thursday morning in Spencer, West Virginia.
Two homes caught fire Thursday morning in Spencer, West Virginia.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SPENCER, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two homes caught fire Thursday morning in Spencer, West Virginia, according to dispatchers.

The fire was reported along Elm Street.

Crews say power lines were damaged and came down near two homes that caught fire.

No injuries were reported.

Fire crews say everyone inside the homes managed to get out safely.

