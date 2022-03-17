Advertisement

Kentucky lawmakers advance bill to resettle war refugees

(Provided)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky lawmaker has unveiled a proposal to set up a fund to help refugees from Ukraine and other war-torn countries resettle in the state.

Republican Sen. Chris McDaniel cited the humanitarian catastrophe in Ukraine in promoting the legislation.

But he says the bill would apply broadly to families displaced by international conflicts.

His proposal was inserted into a bill that won approval from a Senate committee on Wednesday.

The measure would set up a fund to appropriate $10,000 for each family relocating to Kentucky.

The assistance would go to up to 5,000 families displaced by international conflict.

