Advertisement

Kentucky Senate passes bill banning abortions after 15 weeks

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky lawmakers have taken another step toward banning abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

The bill won Senate passage Wednesday with lawmakers casting an eye toward a looming U.S. Supreme Court decision on abortion rights.

The bill is modeled after a Mississippi law under review by the nation’s high court in a case that could dramatically limit abortion rights.

The Kentucky measure advances next to the House.

Republicans hold supermajorities in both of Kentucky’s chambers.

Sen. Max Wise says with preemptive action, Kentucky’s stricter ban would be immediately enforceable if the Mississippi law were to be upheld. Kentucky law currently bans abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cabell County Sheriff's Dept. has identified a man killed in a hit and run early Wednesday...
Hit-and-run leaves pedestrian, 21, dead
Four high school students injured in Fort Gay crash
Richard Slack, 68, of Chesapeake, was indicted Feb. 23 on 11 counts of illegal use of a minor...
Former funeral home co-owner accused of videotaping women, girls pleads guilty
Man injured in garage fire
Man injured in auto-repair garage fire
Four injured in Fort Gay crash
Four injured in Fort Gay crash

Latest News

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
COVID-19 W.Va. | 13 additional deaths, 222 new cases reported
Spencer fire
Spencer fire
Search for skeletal remains resumes near Clendenin
Spencer fire
Homes burn in Spencer